Jada Pinkett Smith says ‘Red Table Talk’ is on the hunt for a ‘new home’ amid cancellation

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Jada Pinkett Smith is not giving up on keeping her web-based talk show “Red Table Talk” alive following the news that the Facebook Watch Originals show has been canceled.

CNN confirmed on Thursday that the original series will not return to the Facebook Watch Originals platform as Meta pivots away from producing original programming, news that was first reported by Deadline.

“We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disbanded,” Pinkett Smith said on Thursday in a statement posted to her verified Instagram account, adding “we wish everyone well in their new journeys to come.”

Pinkett Smith concluded her statement by noting that, “We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we’ll see you soon.”

“Red Table Talk” is hosted by Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith (whom she shares with husband Will Smith) and Pinkett Smith’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The popular talk show featured the family trio hosting candid conversations with celebrities and public figures such as Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, Matthew McConaughey and Sandra Bullock. In addition to celebrities, the show featured experts in the wellness and mental health space and often dove deep into topics like social justice, relationships and female empowerment.

The show also featured members of the Smith family and often made the news for intimate revelations about their family dynamics. Pinkett Smith notably also used the platform to address the now-infamous moment at the 2022 Oscars when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after he made a triggering joke about Pinkett Smith.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.