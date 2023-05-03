Jon Bon Jovi has no issue with his son being engaged to Millie Bobby Brown

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jon Bon Jovi is standing up for young love.

The rocker’s 20-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi, is engaged to 19-year-old actress, Millie Bobby Brown.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” Bon Jovi shared that more than one of his children are heading to the altar.

“The latest one,” Bon Jovi told Cohen. “I got three of my four.”

Cohen pointed out that Bon Jovi and his wife of 34 years, Dorothea, were high school sweethearts.

“When your almost 21-year-old says, “I’m getting engaged,” do you worry for them that they’re too young or because you were so young when you were with Dorothea, you weren’t engaged that young, but do you worry as a dad about how old or how young they are?” Cohen asked.

“I don’t know if age matters,” Bon Jovi responded. “You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise. Growing together and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like ’em all.”

And he had words of praise for Brown, who is best known for her starring role in “Stranger Things.”

“Millie is wonderful,” Bon Jovi said. “Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy.”

Brown and Bongiovi went public with their engagement last month.

