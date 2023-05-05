No one asked to see Chris Pratt’s toe
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
Chris Pratt has upset some on the internet by showing off his toe.
The “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” star recently posted a picture of one of his toes, writing it was his “Met Gala look.”
The close-up of his toenail, which looks a bit worn, caused his own wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to comment, “LITERALLY called 911 @footnanny and have temporarily muted this account for the sake of my well being.”
Pratt’s mother-in-law Maria Shriver wrote, “What is this?”
Director James Gunn commented, “Lil Nas X wore it better.”
One person offered some advice, writing, “It’s not too late to delete this.”
“Chris Pratt’s toenail was not what I expected to see when opening insta, but I sure can’t unsee it,” another person wrote.
Playing off his role in “Guardians,” one commenter suggested the Marvel group help.
“You want a toe, I can get you a toe,” they quipped. “You need the guardians of Podiatry.”
