Sum 41 announces they’re disbanding after 27 years

Sum 41, the Emo-era band that brought hit tracks like “Fat Lip” and “In Too Deep” to the iPods of millennials across the globe, are “disbanding” after 27 years together.

In a statement posted to Sum 41’s Twitter on Monday, the band informed their followers that they will complete their current tour, release their final album “Heaven :x: Hell,” and embark on a final worldwide headlining tour before going their separate ways.

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the statement read. “We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”

The statement went on to say they look forward to seeing their listeners on the road and they’re “excited for what the future will bring for each of us.”

“Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41,” they concluded.

Sum 41’s members include frontman Deryck Whibley, co-lead guitarists Dave Brownsound and Tom Thacker, bassist Cone McCaslin and drummer Frank Zummo.

The Canadian pop-punk band burst onto the music scene with their 2001 debut studio album “All Killer No Filler,” which produced the aforementioned hits “Fat Lip” and “In Too Deep” — the former spending 60 weeks on the Billboard charts.

They appeared on MTV’s “Total Request Live” during the show’s peak and are credited on soundtracks for iconic movies of the era such as “Bring it On,” “American Pie 2” and “Dude, Where’s My Car?”

The band continued releasing albums and touring through the 2010’s, their most recent album release being 2019’s “Order in Decline.”

