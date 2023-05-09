Pat Sajak’s daughter to fill in for Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak’s daughter will spin letters for co-host Vanna White on Wednesday.

Maggie Sajak took to her Instagram with the news she will be helping out on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” while White competes on the show.

“Warming up for Wednesday,” she captioned it. “I hope to make Vanna proud.”

Her dad commented on the post, writing, “I think I’m gonna cry.”

White will appear alongside Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings on “Ultimate Host Night.”

Previously, Sajak filled in for White when she filled in as host for a week while her dad recovered from surgery. She also serves as the show’s social correspondent. According to the “Wheel of Fortune” website, Maggie Sajak has been been providing social media coverage of the show since 2021, with behind-the-scenes content and interviews with contestants.

