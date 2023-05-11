ACM Awards 2023: See the full list of nominees
By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
The 58th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards will kick off Thursday with co-hosts Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks taking the stage live from the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
The ACM’s celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent.
Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Keith Urban and Jelly Roll are among the evening’s many performers, with co-host and 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Parton set to close out the show with a performance of a new song from her highly-anticipated rock album, “Rockstar.”
HARDY leads this year’s nominees with seven total, while Lainey Wilson follows with six nods.
The ACM’s are streaming live on Prime Video and will be rebroadcast on Friday for free on Amazon Freevee starting at 8 p.m. ET.
See below for a full list of nominees and check for winners.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” – Ashley McBryde
“Bell Bottom Country” – Lainey Wilson
“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs
“Mr. Saturday Night” – Jon Pardi
“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
“Wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
“HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
“Wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“At the End of a Bar” – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix]” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“Thinking ‘Bout You” – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
“Wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.