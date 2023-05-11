Skip to Content
Taylor Swift speculation turns book into bestseller

<i>Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images</i><br/>Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Attaching Taylor Swift’s name to almost anything can, apparently, make it a hit.

Thus is the case the forthcoming book, “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023.” It has already become an Amazon best seller because some believe the superstar singer is the secret author.

A document allegedly from the publisher Macmillan’s Flatiron imprint has made its way across social media, indicating that the book’s author will be revealed on June 13.

Swift’s lucky number is often been stated as 13, so get where this is going? There are other “clues” that we won’t even get into here.

For the record, there’s been zero indication, not even a hint, that Swift has a memoir coming, despite this insistence of her fans fueling the book’s sale.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Swift and Macmillan for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Newsource

