Dolly Parton pays emotional tribute to Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd at 2023 ACM Awards

Dolly Parton took a moment during the 2023 ACM Awards to remember two of her friends.

The superstar singer, who co-hosted the awards show with fellow country star Garth Brooks, paid honor to Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd, who both died in 2022.

Parton sang an a cappella version of the hymn “Precious Memories.”

Lynn died in October 2022 at the age of 90. Parton called her “a hero and one of the most important, but still down-to-earth singer-songwriters in history.”

Of Judd, who died in May 2022 at the age of 76, Parton pointed out that she and Judd were the same age, “both real G.O.A.T.s, Capricorns and we loved big hair.”

“I still do,” Parton said. “And we loved that makeup. But above all else we loved each other.”

Brooks praised Parton’s tribute.

“Tonight we lovingly remember all those we’ve lost in our country music family and we promise to do our best to keep the circle forever unbroken in their memory,” he said.

