Tom Brady honors exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother’s Day

Tom Brady is honoring the moms in his life on Mother’s Day.

The football legend shared a series of photos on his verified Instagram page on Sunday of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and their two children, Vivan and Benjamin, alongside photos of Brady’s former partner Bridget Moynahan, who is mom to their son Jack.

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones,” Brady wrote, adding he’s “so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams.”

Brady also included photos of his mom and other relatives in his post, which he concluded by wishing “all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.”

Bündchen and Brady wed in an intimate ceremony in Santa Monica in 2009, followed by a second ceremony in Costa Rica.

In October 2022, they both released separate statements they were ending their marriage after 13 years together after months of speculation, and echoed each other’s sentiments about co-parenting their two children.

The pair have continued to support each other publicly since they went their separate ways.

In March, Bündchen compared the split to a “death and a rebirth” in an interview with Vanity Fair, and dispelled the speculation their divorce was related to Brady returning to the NFL following his first retirement in February 2022.

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” Bündchen said, going on to say he’s the “one person” in this world she hopes is the happiest.

She later added “what’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” and “sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart.”

Brady, who retired “for good” from the NFL after 23 seasons this past February, previously described their divorce as a “very amicable situation” when he appeared on a November 2022 episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast, and said at the time he was “really focused” on taking care of his children.

