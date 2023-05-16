Johnny Depp’s new film kicks off Cannes Film Festival

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — The 76th Cannes Film Festival began Tuesday with the premiere of Johnny Depp’s Louis XV period drama, “Jeanne du Barry.”

The project is the actor’s first movie since his highly publicized defamation trial last year with his former wife, Amber Heard.

Depp, who plays Depp Louis XV in the film, walked the red carpet at the premiere, stopping along the way to speak with fans and pose for photos.

The festival will run for the next 12 days, amid protests in France and an entertainment writers’ strike.

Also screening at Cannes is “Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny” and Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Natalie Portman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Sean Penn, Alicia Vikander, the Weeknd and Scarlett Johansson are all scheduled to appear at the festival.

Michael Douglas will receive an honorary Palme d’Or at the event.

