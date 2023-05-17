Gabrielle Union reveals she and Dwyane Wade split their bills equally

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are a couple who work together.

Union told the Black Millionaires podcast that she and her husband, retired NBA star Wade, share their financial responsibilities equally.

“In this household, we split everything fifty-fifty,” she said. “But in the other households that each of us have to support, there’s always this like, gorilla on your back, that’s like, ‘You better work, b—, you better work. Oh, you’re going to sleep in?’ You know, somebody might not eat.”

She added, “It’s hard. It’s hard to let that go. So I’m working on that.”

Union said she still has a “scarcity mindset” from before she made it big with roles in films like “Being Mary Jane” and “Bad Boys II.”

“I struggle with that, still,” she said. “I think I just have more responsibilities for my money. I get nervous like, ‘Oh God, that movie didn’t open you know what does that mean? Do I – Am I … Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?’ “

Union and Wade have been married since 2014.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.