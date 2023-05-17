‘The Bachelor’ senior citizen edition is coming

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — But will there be a fantasy suite?

That and other questions will be answered when ABC premieres “The Golden Bachelor,” a senior version of “The Bachelor” franchise debuting this fall.

“After more than 20 years of fostering young love on ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ ‘The Golden Bachelor’ showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years,” an ABC press release for the show reads.

“On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life,” it continues. “The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

“The Bachelor” franchise has been a hit for the network over the years.

The new show is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. (Warner Bros. is owned by CNN’s parent company.)

“The Golden Bachelor” is set to air on Monday nights after “Dancing with The Stars.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.