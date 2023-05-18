Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 1:34 PM

Ireland Baldwin makes Alec Baldwin a first-time grandpa

<i>Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images</i><br/>Ireland Baldwin
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Ireland Baldwin

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Ireland Baldwin is a new mom.

The 27-year-old model announced on social media that she and her boyfriend, Portuguese musician Rac, recently welcomed a baby girl they named Holland.

IShe explained that baby’s name during an interview on the “Girlboss Radio” podcast in January.

“We’re naming her Holland,” she said. “I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent.”

Baldwin is the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger.

In April, the elder Baldwin turned 65 and his current wife, Hilaria, celebrated by posting a photo of them and their seven children, who are all under the age of ten.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content