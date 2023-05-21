Nashville resident couldn’t get tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so he got a job as a security guard and attended anyway



By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift’s listeners are a truly dedicated group.

One standout-Swiftie was, like many others, unable to secure a ticket to The Eras Tour the traditional way and devised a plan to get into Swift’s concerts in Tennessee anyway.

Taking matters into his own hands, Nashville accountant Davis Perrigo told News Channel 5 on Thursday that he applied for a job as a security guard at Swift’s shows in Nashville at Nissan Stadium earlier this month so he could attend.

One could call Perrigo a “mastermind” of sorts because the plan indeed worked.

“I’ve been to all sorts of sporting events, this was the loudest I’ve ever heard it,” he said, adding “the fans were so unbelievably loud.”

He explained he was not allowed to take his phone out during the show while on the clock as a security guard, but many swooning Swifties took notice and captured Perrigo passionately singing along during the show.

The videos of the singing security guard quickly went viral online, with one video on TikTok garnering over 6 million views.

At one point, he said he was even “reprimanded” by Swift’s security, who told Perrigo that he needed to “take it down a notch.”

“My wife, she jokes that I sing Taylor Swift songs with such passion for someone who’s never been broken up with,” Perrigo said.

With online fame and two stage-side Swift shows in the books, Perrigo is still relishing the experience of what is presumably his best job ever.

“It really was a blessing that I didn’t get tickets,” he said.

