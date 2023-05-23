Joe Jonas says he and Taylor Swift are ‘cool’ now and hopes Swifties still like him

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift are perfectly fine.

This is according to Jonas, one of Swift’s ex-boyfriends, who clarified where he stands with the “Lavender Haze” singer during an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“I’m cool with Taylor. We’re cool,” he said.

Jonas, one third of the Jonas Brothers band, briefly dated Swift in 2008.

Needless to say, things didn’t work out for the pair and when Swift appeared on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2008 following the couple’s split, she didn’t hold back when asked about Jonas.

“When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” Swift told host Ellen DeGeneres after saying she will find the right guy eventually, and that she wrote the breakup song “Forever & Always” about Jonas.

Swifties are known to be ferociously defensive of their “Anti-Hero,” so that comment didn’t fare well for Jonas, who said on Tuesday’s podcast that he felt the anger from his ex’s fanbase at the time despite now being “many, many, many years removed.”

But we know “all too well” that time tends to heal things, so when Swift appeared on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” again in 2019, she expressed remorse for putting Jonas “on blast” a decade prior.

“That was too much,” Swift added, going on to say that they “laugh about it now.”

Jonas – who is married to “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner – said on Tuesday’s podcast that in terms of the Swifties, “I hope to think they like me” these days.

“No one f**ks with the Swifties, you know?”

