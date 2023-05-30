Lisa Rinna explains why she left the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Lisa Rinna says she had some divine intervention when it came to leaving the cast of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In an interview with The Evening Standard, Rinna said it was clear to her that it was time for her to exit the popular Bravo reality franchise.

“Who wants to leave a job?” she told the publication. “But I think we all knew it was time. Eight years of that kind of show… What more could I have done, besides generate more memes?”

Rinna said that decision was reinforced after the death of her mother, Lois, at the age of 93. Rinna’s grief over her loss was a part of her storyline on the show.

“She came to me. It’s so wild, because half the world will believe this, half the world will say: ‘That’s so weird,’” Rinna said. “I was sleeping and I heard her say to me: ‘It’s time for you to go.’ I told a psychic and she said: ‘Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go.’ I’ve never told anybody that, except for the psychic. I’m guided by my mom, for sure.”

The former “Days of Our Lives” star said she feels the show’s fandom has changed, mirroring the time we live in, Rinna explained.

“I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn’t match what we’re doing,” she said. ‘I didn’t want to live like that. I don’t think that’s healthy.”

Rinna added, “The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started.”

“I mean, we were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show!,” she said. ” It’s a stupid show! I thought: ‘It’s time to go.’ I’m not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you.”

