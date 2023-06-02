Robert De Niro reacts to Al Pacino becoming a father again at 83

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Robert De Niro sounds excited for his friend and former co-star Al Pacino to be joining him in the senior dad’s club.

De Niro, who is 79, welcomed a daughter named Gia in April with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

During a press junket Wednesday for his Tribeca Film Festival, De Niro was asked about the news that Pacino, 83, is set to become a father again with Noor Alfallah, who is 29.

“What a guy,” People reported De Niro as saying. “Go Al, God bless him.”

But it appears De Niro may have misunderstood the question as the next day during an appearance on “Today,” the actor seemed to have believed Baby Pacino had already arrived.

“Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning,” De Niro said. “He’s a few years older than me. God bless him. Very happy for him,”

There is no indication that the baby has been born.

De Niro and Pacino have starred in several projects together over the years, including “The Godfather II,” “Heat” and “The Irishman.”

