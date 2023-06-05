Tyler James Williams reluctantly addresses his sexuality

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams has some thoughts about the speculation surrounding his sexuality.

The 30-year-old actor posted a note over the weekend on the stories portion of his Instagram account.

“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” he wrote. “Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth.”

“It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning,” he added.

A former child star who became famous after his starring role in “Everybody Hates Chris,” Williams went on to write, “It also reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is often times unrealistic, less free and limits individual expression.”

“I’ve been very clear about the intentionality I try to put into using my platform to push back against those archetypes every chance that I get,” he wrote. “Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way. And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues. I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.”

