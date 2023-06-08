BET Awards 2023 nominations announced
CNN
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
(CNN) — The nominees for this years BET Awards were announced Thursday.
Drake led the nominations with seven nods, including best male hip hop artist, album of the year and best male R&B/pop artist.
Nominations were selected by the BET Voting Academy, comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.
The BET Awards 2023 will air live on BET on Sunday, June 25 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
The following is a full list of nominees.
Album of the Year
“Anyways, Life’s Great” – GloRilla
“Breezy” – Chris Brown
“God Did” – DJ Khaled
“Her Loss” – Drake & 21 Savage
“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”- Kendrick Lamar
“Renaissance” – Beyoncé
“SOS” – Sza
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
Sza
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
City Girls
Drake & 21 Savage
Dvsn
Flo
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
“Big Energy” (remix) – Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled
“Boy’s A lLar Pt. 2” – Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Call Me Every Day” – Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”- King Combs feat. Kodak Black
“Creepin’” – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla
“Tomorrow 2” – GloRilla & Cardi B
“Wait For U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
“We (Warm Embrace)” – Chris Brown
“2 Million Up” – Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Kill Bill” – Sza
“Tomorrow 2” – GloRilla & Cardi B
Video Director of the Year
A$ap Rocky for Awge
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
Best New Artist
Ambré
Coco Jones
Doechii
Flo
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“Bless Me” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
“Finished (Live)” – Tamela Mann
“I’ve Got Joy” – Cece Winans
“Kingdom” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
“New” – Tye Tribbett
“One Moment From Glory” – Yolanda Adams
“The Better Benediction (Pt.2)” – PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer’s Choice Award
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Jimmy Cooks” – Drake feat. 21 Savage
“Kill Bill” – Sza
“Last Last” – Burna Boy
“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
K.O (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)
BET Her
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” – Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
“Her” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
“Players” – Coi Leray
“Special” – Lizzo
Best Movie
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Creed 3”
“Emancipation”
“Nope”
“The Woman King”
“Till”
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”
Best Actor
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Marsai Martin
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Angel Reese
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Hurts
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
