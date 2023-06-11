Naomi Watts marries ‘The Morning Show’ actor Billy Crudup

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are officially married.

Watts confirmed the news on Saturday by sharing a photo on her verified Instagram page showing her with “The Morning Show” actor on the steps of what appears to be a Manhattan courthouse.

“Hitched,” the caption read, alongside a photo of the newlyweds standing arm in arm with beaming smiles.

Watts is seen wearing a white lace Oscar de la Renta gown and holding a bouquet of flowers, while Crudup is in a navy blue suit.

Posting more photos of the couple’s special day on her Instagram story, Watts shared a picture of herself sitting next to Crudup with text that read “hubby,” and a group photo with actor Mark Ruffalo, his wife Sunny Coigney and two more friends.

Crudup and the “King Kong” star reportedly began dating in 2017 when they played husband and wife on the Netflix drama series “Gypsy.”

They made their public debut as a couple when they posed together on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022.

Watts was previously married to actor Liev Schreiber for 11 years before announcing their split in 2016. Schreiber and Watts share two sons. Crudup previously dated “Weeds” actor Mary-Louise Parker, with whom he shares a son.

The comment section of Watts’ wedding photo from Saturday was full of congratulatory messages from some of their famous friends, including Andy Cohen who said he feels “partially responsible for this.”

“Yes you can take a decent to large portion of the credit,” Watts replied.

Jennifer Coolidge, Katie Holmes and Octavia Spencer, among others, also posted comments congratulating the newlyweds.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.