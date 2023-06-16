Major ‘Jeopardy!’ flub has producers saying ‘forget it ever happened’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — What is … going on with “Jeopardy?”

A recent “Jeopardy!” episode with fewer buzzer hits than usual has left producers wanting to move on fast.

The show’s producer Sarah Foss and former champion Buzzy Cohen appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast last week to discuss the episode, during which all three contestants failed to buzz in on 23 different clues. Contestants Collette Lee, Kristine Rembach and returning champion Suresh Krishnan stood stumped during the categories.

Foss said it’s not something producers enjoy seeing.

“One thing that was not so great about this game, in this game — this has to be a record — 23 triple stumpers. And it’s something we never like to see,” she said.

Cohen added the silence was “not good,” blaming the lack of answers on the contestants moods.

“You know, it’s the last game before lunch,” Cohen said of the episode’s taping. “Maybe everyone’s a little hungry or sleepy.”

Five “Jeopardy!” episodes are taped in just one day, Cohen explained, saying of that particular show, “We’ll forget it ever happened.”

Krishnan was crowned the two-day champion, with a total winnings of $21,099.

The record for total missed clues per episode was set in 2005 with 24 total.

This week, three contestants also failed to answer a question on Tuesday’s episode, asking them to complete a line of the “Lord’s Prayer.” The clue read, “Matthew 6:9 says, ‘Our Father, which art in heaven,’ This ‘be thy name.’”

Krishnan, along with Laura Blyler and Joe Seibert, were stumped until host Mayim Bialik revealed the answer: “Hallowed.”

