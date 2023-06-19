Ben Affleck’s abs put on display by Jennifer Lopez in wild Father’s Day tribute

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Father’s Day got wild when Jennifer Lopez shared a shirtless photo of husband Ben Affleck on her Instagram page on Sunday.

“Daddy appreciation post,” Lopez wrote in the caption next to a photo that showcased Affleck flexing his abs in the mirror while standing in what appears to be a bathroom.

Lopez went on to wish “papa” Affleck, and “all the amazing papas out there,” a happy Father’s Day in the caption, adding “we love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

Lopez also shared a video montage of the couple, including a blink-and-you’ll-miss iconic throwback clip of Lopez and Affleck kissing on the yacht from her 2002 “Jenny From the Block” music video, plus two more photos of the pair snuggling in bed.

They each have children from previous relationships. Lopez is mom to twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with singer Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez previously opened up about their family dynamic when she wrote about how they celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple in a December 2022 “On The JLo” newsletter, writing, “We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!”

Garner, who was married to Affleck for 10 years before they filed for divorce in 2017, also paid tribute to Affleck on Father’s Day.

“Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben!” she wrote in the caption of a post on her Instagram on Sunday.

Affleck and Lopez first met on the 2001 set of the movie “Gigli,” in which they both starred. They became engaged in 2002, but went their separate ways in 2004 before tying the knot.

They reunited in 2021, finally got hitched in 2022 and now here we are in 2023, bearing witness to Affleck’s abs on Father’s Day courtesy of Lopez’s camera roll.

To that we say: Happy Father’s Day to us all.

