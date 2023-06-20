‘Kraven the Hunter’ trailer shows Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a villain

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Aaron Taylor-Johnson is one of Spider-Man’s villains in a new trailer for the upcoming film, “Kraven the Hunter.”

Johnson, who previously played Quicksilver in the 2015 Marvel film “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” plays Kraven/Sergei Kravinoff. The film is directed by J. C. Chandor and was written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

The new movie will delve into Sergei’s background, featuring Russell Crowe as his father and Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov, also a villain named Chameleon.

After Sergei was attacked by a lion in the past, his family left him behind to die. But instead, he gains superpowers after a drop of blood from the lion gets into an open wound.

Alessandro Nivola also makes an appearance in the trailer as Spider-Man villain, Rhino, before it cuts to black.

It’s the first movie in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe to get an R-rating. It’s scheduled to debut in theaters in October.

