Trevor Noah’s new gig? A Spotify podcast

(CNN) — Trevor Noah may have left hosting “The Daily Show,” but he’s not giving up the spotlight.

It was announced Tuesday that he will be hosting a new Spotify podcast.

“The weekly podcast will blend Trevor’s signature humor and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment,” a press release for the show states. “Launching later this year, the series will also feature in-depth and freewheeling conversations between Trevor and some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world.”

News of Noah departing as host of the Comedy Central nighttime show came last September and he signed off in December.

Noah had been host for seven years.

“It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people,” Noah said in a statement. “We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

The new podcast was first revealed during a conversation between Noah and Spotify’s co-founder and chief executive officer Daniel Ek, which is part of the Spotify Beach daytime line-up taking place at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in France.

“We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humor, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale,” Spotify vice president Julie McNamara said in a statement.

The announcement comes days after Archewell Audio, the company of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Spotify ended a multi-year partnership.

