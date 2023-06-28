Idris Elba wanted to play James Bond until ‘it became about race’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Idris Elba says he felt “super complimented for a long time” when it came to suggestions he should play James Bond.

Until things took a turn.

During a recently released conversation on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett’s podcast “Smartless,” Elba addressed the many times he’s been asked about replacing Daniel Craig in the James Bond film franchise.

Lots of people have rooted for Elba to be the first Black James Bond, and he said he was aware of the compliment in that.

“We’re all actors and we understand that that role is one of those sort of coveted types,” he said. “It’s like being named sexiest man.”

(People magazine named Elba “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2018.)

He said during the podcast that he was flattered by those who were rooting for him to be considered for the role.

But not everyone was doing that.

“Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting because it became about race,” Elba said. “It became about nonsense dude, and I got the brunt of it.”

Elba is currently starring in the Apple TV+ series “Hijack.”

