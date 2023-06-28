Lewis Capaldi announces break from tour, citing impact of Tourette syndrome

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Following a difficult performance at the Glastonbury Festival over the weekend, Lewis Capaldi is taking a break from touring.

The 26-year-old singer has been struggling with Tourette’s Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes involuntary movements and sounds. On Tuesday, Capaldi shared word he is taking a pause in a note on social media, “The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write.”

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out,” the note reads. “But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

In the weeks leading up to his Glastonbury performance, Capaldi said he was resting to prepare for the festival.

Capaldi appeared to struggle on Saturday while singing his hit, “Someone You Loved,” when the audience stepped in to help him finish the song.

He wrote about feeling fortunate that he is in a position to be able to take time off, even as he expressed regret that he had to.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve,” Capaldi wrote. “Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of, so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

A documentary about his diagnoses and living with the syndrome, “How I’m Feeling Now,” was released by Netflix in the Spring.

