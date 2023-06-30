Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t like to look at herself

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Sarah Jessica Parker sounds like she is no great fan of mirrors.

The “And Just Like That…” star recently appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” to promote the second season of her series and the topic of her beauty came up.

“When I was cast in ‘L.A. Story,’ it was as if Steve Martin was saying, ‘I think you’re attractive, you can play these kinds of parts,’” she told Stern. “I don’t really like looking at myself … I mean, I think I’m fine.”

Parker joked about why she hasn’t had any cosmetic surgery, “People would be like, ‘Well, you not only look rested, you look like an entirely different human being.’”

“I do understand why people make the choice, because there is so much emphasis put on … primarily women about looks,” Parker continued. “I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door.”

While comfortable in her skin, Parker said there was one aspect that made her a little nervous when it came to filming her hit HBO series “Sex and the City.”

“The only thing I said to him that I was concerned about was that I just didn’t feel comfortable doing nudity, and I suspected that if it wasn’t in the pilot, it would be a part of a series,” she told Stern. “He [creator Darren Star] said, ‘Don’t do it then … we’ll have other actors, if they feel comfortable doing it they’ll do it, but you do not have to.’”

HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.