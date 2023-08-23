Priscilla Presley shares memories of final days with daughter Lisa Marie: ‘There was something not right’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Priscilla Presley had an instinct that something was off with her daughter Lisa Marie Presley days before she died earlier this year.

“I did know there was something not right,” Priscilla said in an interview published Wednesday with The Hollywood Reporter.

Priscilla told the outlet that she remembered Lisa Marie mentioning she had stomach pain while the pair attended a Golden Globes after-party on Tuesday, January 10, when they celebrated Austin Butler’s win for his performance in Baz Luhrmann’s film “Elvis,” just two days before Lisa Marie died.

“We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs,” Priscilla said, adding that when she tripped due to her high heels, she shared a laugh with Lisa Marie about it.

Priscilla continued, “We hadn’t even had a drink yet. She goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, you can’t even have a drink.’ … It was fun, a fun memory. Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, ‘Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.’ We immediately got up and left.”

Two days later, Priscilla recalled receiving a phone call from Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Danny Keough, notifying her that she was in the hospital.

“I got right in the car, but she was already gone,” Priscilla said, adding, “I still can’t believe it. I don’t wish this on any mother.”

Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Priscilla and the late Elvis Presley, died hours after being hospitalized on January 12 following an apparent cardiac arrest.

Her cause of death was ultimately found to be caused by a bowel obstruction, a complication from prior weight-loss surgery, according to the medical examiner’s report obtained by CNN last month. The report detailed that she had also been complaining of abdominal pain on the morning of her death.

Weeks after Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla filed a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court that disputed the validity of her will, which cited her two eldest children, Riley and Benjamin Keough, as the executors of her estate. Benjamin Keough died in 2020.

Priscilla and Riley – who became the sole heir to her mother’s estate – went on to reach a settlement agreement on Priscilla’s petition in May.

The pair remain on “good terms,” Priscilla said in the interview published this week, despite speculation there was a rift among the grandmother and granddaughter.

“Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter,” she said, adding that she and Riley “were never not on good terms” and that “I’m there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair published earlier this month, Riley echoed that sentiment, saying, “things with Grandma will be happy. They’ve never not been happy.”

“She’s a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland,” Riley said. “It’s very important to her. He was the love of her life.”

