Jamie Foxx mourns longtime friend and costar Keith Jefferson

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Jamie Foxx is grieving his friend Keith Jefferson, who he says recently died.

Foxx posted a tribute to Jefferson, who was also an actor, on his Instagram on Thursday, writing, “this one hurts. Keith, you’ve been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul.”

“We will all miss you dearly,” Foxx added. “It’s gonna take a long time for this to heal.”

The “Ray” star added two other posts in tribute to Jefferson, writing in one, “Everything hurts right now having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man.” Foxx shared several pictures of the pair in the posts.

According to Jefferson’s IMDb profile, he appeared with Foxx on two episodes of “The Jamie Foxx Show” back in 1998 and 1999. The pair appeared in several other projects together over the years, including the 2012 Quentin Tarantino film “Django Unchained” and more recently in last year’s “Day Shift” and the upcoming “The Burial.”

Jefferson also appeared in Tarantino’s 2015 film “The Hateful Eight,” as well as 2019’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

In August, Jefferson shared in a social media post that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and tagged Foxx, writing, “I have a loving family and the best friends in the entire world. You know who you are. From my Mom to J Foxx and everybody in between.”

