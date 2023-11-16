Travis Kelce apologizes to Taylor Swift’s dad

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Remember when Travis Kelce said he was going to stick to talking about football and not his private life? Good thing for the Swifties, it looks like he didn’t mean it.

On Wednesday’s episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother and fellow professional football player Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player spilled some tea about his trip to Argentina to see Taylor Swift perform.

By now you should all know that Kelce and Swift are involved and he recently jetted off to Buenos Aires to support her “Eras Tour” stop there.

Jason Kelce noted that his brother has said he wants to keep his private life private and Travis Kelce agreed, but noted that his Argentina trip was pretty public.

The singer set the internet on fire by changing the words to her song “Karma” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me” instead of the original line in which she sings, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me.”

The crowd went wild and Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, attempted to give a visibly giddy Kelce a high five.

But the tight end fumbled it, something his brother Jason was happy to point out during the podcast.

“You were so shocked you left Scott hanging,” Jason Kelce said. “Scott’s over here looking for a high-five.”

“Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy,” Travis Kelce said. “Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy!”

He said “he had a little bit of a clue” about the word change “but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, still shocked me.”

“I was like oh shhh…she really just said that?” Kelce mused.

He revealed that he had met Mr. Swift at dinner the night before, which is also when he convinced the singer’s father, a noted Philadelphia Eagles fan, to wear a Chiefs lanyard to the show.

“You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott?” joked Jason Kelce, who plays for the Eagles.

Travis Kelce also talked about Taylor Swift’s disappointment at having to postpone one of her Argentina shows because of weather.

“She kind of prides herself on performing through like weather or rain and things like that, but when it’s unsafe to her and her crew and everybody in the stadium, you got to do what you got to do,” he said, reiterating that it was postponed not canceled as per Swift.

He sounds like a proud boyfriend, does he not?

