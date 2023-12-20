Ryan Gosling is serving us more Ken, just in time for Christmas

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Christmas just got Kenergized.

Ryan Gosling and “Barbie: The Album” producer Mark Ronson have remade the blockbuster movie’s hit tune “I’m Just Ken” for “Ken The EP,” which includes three new versions of the song: a holiday version, titled “Merry Kristmas Barbie,” an acoustic version, titled, naturally, “In My Feelings Acoustic,” and a dance rendition of the song, “Purple Disco Machine Cover.” (Why not “Pink Disco?)

The two had teased the new music on Dec. 18, wearing Santa hats in a studio together.

The video for the song details why Ronson felt it was necessary to make more “Ken” tunes, with Gosling getting back into his Ken character to sing in a studio decorated for the holidays.

“Barbie” received 10 nominations for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Gosling’s nomination for best supporting actor among them.

“I’m Just Ken” was nominated for best original song for a motion picture. The original recording has already earned Gosling his first Billboard Hot 100 hit.

Ronson produced the song alongside co-writer Andrew Wyatt, featuring Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.