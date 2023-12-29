Kathy Griffin files for divorce from husband Randy Bick

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — Comedian Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from her husband, Randy Bick.

Griffin cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Bick, who is in marketing and management, and Griffin have been married for almost four years.

Griffin announced her engagement on New Year’s Eve 2019 and was married shortly after midnight on January 1, 2020 on the West Coast in a surprise ceremony.

Lily Tomlin was their officiant.

According to the court documents, the pair signed a prenuptial agreement prior to marriage, which Griffin has asked the court to enforce.

Her filing listed the date of separation as December 22, 2023.

Griffin and Bick had been together since 2011.

Griffin was previously married to Matthew Moline for five years. They split in 2005.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg and Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

