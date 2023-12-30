New Year’s Eve on TV: All the ways to ring in 2024

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — It’s somehow already time to usher in a new year, and with it comes a plethora of options for entertainment on the big night.

From Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s festive shenanigans in Times Square to Cynthia Erivo belting out tunes in Washington, DC, the shift from ’23 to ‘24 will be heralded by sheer star power.

Here’s a list of options for where and how to watch the various festivities.

‘New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’

Cooper and Cohen are returning for their seventh year as co-hosts of CNN’s New Year’s Eve telecast, which this year will welcome musical performances from Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker and Rod Stewart.

Live interviews with Patti Labelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers and a special appearance from David Blaine will also help welcome the new year.

CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” will air December 31 at 8 p.m. ET and stream live on CNN Max. For pay TV subscribers, it will also be available via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Carrying on the famed tradition will be Ryan Seacrest, returning for his 19th year as host of the ABC special, also based out of Times Square. This year, he will be joined by cohost Rita Ora, with performances from Jelly Roll, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyla.

Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha, Ludacris and Thirty Seconds to Mars are also slated to perform from Los Angeles, while Post Malone will take the stage from Las Vegas for the show.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will air on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

‘Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration’

While she’ll soon be known to many as Elphaba in the upcoming big screen adaptation of “Wicked,” Oscar-nominated actor and singer Cynthia Erivo will be belting out tunes from the heart at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC for a special on PBS for New Year’s Eve.

According to a press release, the evening will feature “a collection of deeply personal songs that helped to shape Erivo’s career and artistic sensibility and span a wide range of genres, from showtunes to hip-hop.”

Joining Erivo – who won a Tony Award for portraying Celie in the 2015 Broadway revival of “The Color Purple” – will be Tony winning performers Ben Platt and Joaquina Kalukango.

“Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration” will air on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS and stream on PBS.org and the PBS App.

