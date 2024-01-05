Elijah Blue Allman contests mother Cher’s conservatorship request

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Elijah Blue Allman has filed an objection to his mother Cher’s request to be granted conservatorship over him.

According court documents filed this week in Los Angeles and obtained by CNN, Allman, 47, is objecting “to appointment of my mother as the proposed temporary conservator on the following grounds: a conservatorship of the estate is not necessary at this time, no reason exists for the appointment of a conservator, the proposed conservator is not entitled to priority, and proposed conservator is unfit to serve.”

“I understand that a temporary conservatorship is appropriate when immediate appointment is required to ensure the proposed conservatee’s well-being and/or to protect the proposed conservatee’s estate during the pendency of the general conservatorship petition,” the filing states. “Immediate appointment of a conservator is not necessary in this case. There is simply no emergency that requires it.”

In late December, Cher filed for temporary legal conservatorship of her son, citing his alleged ongoing substance abuse issues. Allman is the son of Cher and her former husband, the late rocker Gregg Allman.

Allman says in the filing that he has been “clean and sober from illicit substances” for more than 90 days.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Cher for comment.

According to a petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by CNN, Cher was seeking to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate, alleging that he “is currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

“Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues,” according to the documents. “Petitioner [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

But Allman rebuts that in his legal document.

“Like many people I have struggled with addiction and spent money in ways that have not always been the most responsible,” his response states. “However, I am now under the care of Dr. Howard Samuels and am attending AA meetings.”

Allman also states that he is no longer moving forward with his divorce from his wife Marieangela King.

“I have dismissed my petition for dissolution of marriage and I am reconciling with my wife so that we can work on our relationship now that I have found a path to sobriety,” he states to the court. “Given that I no longer have an active dissolution case, I believe that my wife would have priority to be appointed conservator, if necessary, but I do not need that, either.”

“Under no circumstances am I comfortable having my mom as my conservator even if that was necessary. In that case, I would request a third-party neutral fiduciary be appointed.”

A hearing regarding the conservatorship had initially been scheduled in March, according to court documents.

CNN has reached out to Allman for further comment.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg contributed to this story.

