Jeremy Allen White doesn’t sound totally comfortable with all the attention on his underwear campaign

(CNN) — Jeremy Allen White has had a very successful couple of days that have put him in a revealing spotlight.

The actor, who won a Golden Globe Award for his performance as Carmy in the FX/Hulu series “The Bear” on Sunday night, is also the new face – and body – of Calvin Klein underwear. The line’s spring 2024 campaign prominently features White, along with his very toned abs.

On the red carpet at the Golden Globes on Sunday, White could not escape the questions about his buzzy campaign and seemed a little uncomfortable with all the attention.

“It is bizarre doing a Calvin Klein ad and now even more bizarre having it come out,” he told reporters backstage.

In an interview with Extra, the cast of “The Bear,” including White, were shown a giant poster of him in his Calvins.

“What went through your mind when you all saw this?” Extra’s Melvin Robert asked the group in the clip shared on YouTube.

“My god,” White said in a seemingly shy response.

His costar Ayo Edebiri, who also won for her performance on “The Bear,” flipped the poster over and placed it against a nearby wall, out of sight.

“I’m putting it away,” Edebiri said. “I’m putting it away from my boy! That’s my boy! That’s my boy! This is a work function … you know what I mean!?”

The cast and White seemingly agreed Edebiri.

“We’re not at, like, an underwear awards, you know what I mean?” cast member Ebon Moss-Bachrach added. “We’re here to talk about our show.”

White nodded in agreement, adding that he felt “very far away” from the chatter about the ad.

“The Bear” had a big Globes night, too, winning the Globe for best television comedy series.

Edebiri and White also won individual honors in their respective categories.

