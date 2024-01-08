Jonathan Majors gives first interview since his conviction

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jonathan Majors has broken his silence in his first extensive remarks since being found guilty of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment as a violation.

The actor sat down for an emotional and exclusive conversation with ABC News anchor Linsey Davis that debuted on “Good Morning America” Monday.

Majors said he was “shocked” and “afraid” when he was convicted.

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down,” Majors said. “I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?’”

Majors had pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated harassment over a domestic dispute in March 2023 with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

He has consistently denied any wrongdoing and told Davis he did not cause the injuries Jabbari claimed he did, including fracturing her finger and giving her a cut behind her ear.

“That did not happen,” he said.

As to how the injuries occurred, Majors asserted, “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it.”

“I was reckless with her heart,” Majors later added. “Not with her body.”

He also addressed a surveillance video of Jabbari chasing him down a New York City street during their alleged altercation.

“If you watch those videos and you reverse that and you saw a Black man chasing a young White girl down the street screaming and crying, that man is gonna be shot and killed in the streets of New York City,” he said.

Another point that was discussed was a recording in which Majors refers to himself as a “great man” and encourages Jabbari, who is not Black, to be more like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama.

“It was me trying to give an analogy of what it is I’m aspiring to be,” he said. “You know, these great men, Martin, President Obama, and trying to give a reference point to that.”

Majors took responsibility for the situation which began after another woman texted him, but not for Jabbari’s injuries.

“I shouldn’t have been in the car. I shouldn’t have stepped out of the relationship,” he said. “I shouldn’t have been in the relationship. If I’m not in the car, none of this is happening.”

He said he plans to appeal.

“It is not at all surprising that Mr. Majors continues to take no accountability for his actions,” an attorney for Jabbari told ABC News. “The timing of these new statements demonstrates a clear lack of remorse for his actions,” the statement continued.

CNN has reached out to her attorneys for additional comment.

ABC is owned by Disney, which also owns Marvel. Part of the fallout of the case included Majors losing his role as the villainous Kang in the upcoming “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

He appeared as Kang in the Marvel film, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which released last February. He also appeared in the Disney+ series “Loki,” which aired its second season in October.

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” was to release in 2026 and would have served as a starring vehicle for Majors. He was also set to star in another film centered around his Marvel character, “Avengers: Secret Wars,” slated for a 2027 debut.

﻿When asked if he believes he’ll ever work in Hollywood again, Majors responded, “I do. I pray I do. It’s God’s plan and God’s timing.”

The actor could face up to a year in prison for the assault conviction. He also faces a maximum of 15 days in jail and a $250 fine for the harassment violation.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 6.

