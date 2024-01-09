‘Mean Girls’ premiere reunites Lindsay Lohan and Tina Fey

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Get in, losers. We’re into “Mean Girls” again.

The premiere for the big-screen version of the musical based on the hit 2004 film happened Monday in New York City.

Lindsay Lohan, who starred as Cady in the original film, was there to show her support for the film and reunited with creator/writer Tina Fey.

Lohan has long expressed the desire to see a sequel to the original movie, but so far the musical adaptation is the closest audiences to an another chapter in the “Mean Girls” burn book.

In November, Lohan and her “Mean Girls” costars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra reprised their roles from the original movie in a Walmart Black Friday commercial.

“It was so nice being back together after all these years,” Lohan said at the time in a statement to People magazine. “It was great catching up with everyone.”

