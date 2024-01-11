Amy Winehouse ‘Back to Black’ biopic movie trailer debuts

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — A first look at the Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black” is here.

The movie stars “Industry” actor Marisa Abela as Winehouse, and it’s directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.

“Back to Black” follows Winehouse’s early rise to fame and the release of her Grammy-winning album of the same title.

“Told from Amy’s perspective, the film is an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time,” a synopsis of the film states.

“I don’t write music to be famous,” Abela says in the trailer. “I write songs because I don’t what I’d do if I didn’t.”

Winehouse died at age 27 in 2011 of alcohol poisoning.

The Winehouse estate, overseen by Amy’s father, Mitch, is supportive of the movie, according to the film’s producers.

Amy’s beloved grandmother, Cynthia, is played by Lesley Manville. Jack O’Connell plays Winehouse’s husband from 2007-2009, Blake Fielder-Civil. Eddie Marsan stars as Winehouse’s father, Mitch Winehouse. Juliet Cowan as Winehouse’s mother, Janis Winehouse-Collins.

“Back to Black” hits theaters May 10.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.