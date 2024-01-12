Lil Nas X stirs things up with ‘J Christ’ music video

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Lil Nas X has an already-famous penchant for stoking controversy, and his latest music video is sure to add to that legacy.

The rapper dropped the video for “J Christ” on Friday, which features him on a cross as if he had been crucified.

The “Industry Baby” artist teased the clip by posting an image on social media earlier this month showing the crucifixion setup, making reference to “the man who had the greatest comeback of all time” in the caption.

In addition to Lil Nas X being on the cross, “J Christ” features plenty of heavenly and hellish scenes – not unlike his 2021 video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – as well as some celebrity lookalikes, including those of Mariah Carey, former president Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

The Grammy winner has been criticized in the past for “mocking” Christianity, including with his now famous unofficial “Satan” Nikes – which make an appearance in the new clip – and which resulted in Nike suing the makers of the shoes for trademark infringement in 2021.

Other biblical references in the new “J Christ” video include a lavish sequence portraying Lil Nas X as Noah shepherding animals into the ark ahead of the flood.

