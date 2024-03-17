By the way, Rob Lowe is 60 now

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Rob Lowe turned 60 years old on Sunday, and literally, we can’t believe it.

The “West Wing” star marked the occasion on his Instagram with a high-speed, 30-second selfie montage set to “Glory Days” by Bruce Springsteen, among other posts.

It feels like just yesterday that Lowe – who has never been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive (rude) – first cemented his hearthhrob status in proto-“Brat Pack” movies “Class” and “The Outsiders.”

Those 1983 flicks launched him into stardom, and Lowe’s crowning act as a pack member came in 1985’s “St. Elmo’s Fire,” in which he delivered an ultimately dramatic turn as bad boy gone good Billy.

On television, he played the perpetually positive Chris Traeger in “Parks & Recreation” from 2010 to 2015, and that’s, of course, after his 2001 Primetime Emmy nomination for playing Sam Seaborn on “The West Wing.”

Another of Lowe’s posts on Sunday thanked followers for their birthday wishes, featuring a photo of the actor wearing a t-shirt bearing another selfie from his youthful glory days.

“Here’s to another 60 years,” he wrote in the caption. “LFG, baby!!”

