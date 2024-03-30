Actor Chance Perdomo, star of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ dies at 27 after motorcycle incident

By Sara Smart and Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Actor Chance Perdomo, star of the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Gen V,” has died following a motorcycle accident, according to his representative. He was 27.

“On behalf of the family and his representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” his representative Rachel Hunt said in a statement shared with CNN.

Local authorities said there were no other individuals involved in the accident, Hunt said. CNN has reached out for additional information on the motorcycle incident.

Perdomo played Ambrose Spellman across all four seasons of Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which starred Kiernan Shipka in the title role. He also was known for his role of Andre Anderson in Prime Video’s “The Boys” spinoff “Gen V,” which debuted with its first season last year.

In 2019, Perdomo scored a best leading actor BAFTA TV Award nomination for the TV movie “Killed by My Debt.”

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest,” the statement shared by his representative said.

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television released a statement on X mourning the actor.

“The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time,” the statement read.

The producers of “Gen V” remembered the actor as a charming, talented performer.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the producers said in a statement on X. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

