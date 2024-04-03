Former Marvel actor Jonathan Majors’ conviction on assault and harassment charges will stand, judge rules

By Nicki Brown, CNN

(CNN) — Former Marvel actor Jonathan Majors’ conviction on assault and harassment charges will stand after the judge in the case rejected a bid to set it aside.

The charges stemmed from a domestic dispute involving Majors and his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Through his attorney, Majors denied the allegations against him in a statement to CNN in August.

In December, a New York jury found Majors guilty of one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment as a violation. He was acquitted on another assault charge and one count of aggravated harassment.

Majors’ attorney filed a motion in February asking Judge Michael Gaffey to set aside the verdict and acquit him of the charges.

In a subsequent filing, prosecutors urged the judge to deny Majors’ motion.

The judge denied the defense motion Monday, according to a copy of the decision obtained by CNN Wednesday.

In a statement provided to CNN, Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said he “feels disappointed by the outcome of the motion, yet he upholds respect for the process.”

“He continues to draw strength from his friends, fans, family, and dogs, harnessing his art and creativity. As he eagerly anticipates closing this chapter, he looks forward to redirecting his time and energy fully toward his family and his art,” the statement added.

