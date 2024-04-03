Kiernan Shipka mourns ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ costar Chance Perdomo

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Kiernan Shipka paid tribute to her “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” costar Chance Perdomo, who died in a motorcycle accident last week.

In a post on Instagram, Shipka said her friend “was a one of a kind soul.”

“Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine,” she wrote alongside pictures and a video of the two together.

Shipka and Perdomo worked together on the the Netflix series, which ran from 2018 to 2020.

“As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance),” Shipka wrote.

She concluded: “His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will.”

Perdomo also starred in Prime’s “Gen V” and the “Afters” franchise.

On Sunday, Perdomo’s representative confirmed his death in a statement to CNN.

The producers of “Gen V” remembered the actor as a charming, talented performer.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the producers said in a statement on X.

