Colt Ford ‘in stable but critical condition’ after a heart attack following Arizona concert

(CNN) — Country music star Colt Ford is “in stable but critical condition” Saturday at a hospital in Arizona after suffering a heart attack earlier this week, according to a spokesperson for the singer-songwriter.

Ford, 54, had the medical emergency on Thursday following a show in Gilbert, Arizona, at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, and was taken to a medical center in Mesa, according to Ryan Bell, Ford’s manager of publicity.

On Saturday, Bell said the star has been transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale.

Ford is a multi-platinum artist from Georgia known for his contributions to both the country and rap music genres.

His 2012 album “Declaration of Independence” earned him five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Two years later, his followup record “Thanks for Listening” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Rap Albums and Independent Albums charts.

In 2011, Ford was nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award for vocal event of the year for his performance of his song “Cold Beer” with Jamey Johnson.

