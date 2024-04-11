‘Melrose Place’ reboot in the works

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — A new “Melrose Place” reboot is in the works.

The drama, which ran from 1992 – 1999, is under development with CBS Studios and will be based on the original series created by Darren Star, a source close to the production told CNN.

Deadline was first to report the news.

Lauren Gussis will write the series and executive produce alongside Laura Leighton, Daphne Zuniga, Tiffany Grant and Jason Weinberg.

Leighton and Zuniga will resume their roles in the reboot to costar along with Heather Locklear.

According to the official synopsis for the show, “When one of their dearest friends dies suddenly, the OG residents of Melrose Place gather to honor the deceased. But the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets… throwing our characters into chaotic drama that’s reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective.”

CBS Studios declined comment.

A previous “Melrose Place” reboot aired on the CW from 2009 – 2010.

The show hasn’t landed a home yet and is currently being shopped to networks and streamers, according to the production source.

