Here’s what Jewel had to say about speculation she’s dating Kevin Costner

(CNN) — Jewel is well known to be a fan of cowboys, but how about television ones?

In a recently published interview with Elle magazine, the “Foolish Games” singer was asked about her “rumored beau,” “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner.

According to the publication, she blushed as she answered “He’s a great person. The public fascination is intense for sure.”

But is he meant for you Jewel?

Both have been tight-lipped about what, if anything, is going on between them.

Costner didn’t answer directly when asked by a paparazzo if he was dating Jewel, but appeared to be shaking his head in a video shared on YouTube in February.

Speculation revved up late last year after TMZ published photos of the pair looking pretty close at a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, reportedly held on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

Jewel was previously married to professional rodeo cowboy Ty Murray from 2008 to 2014. Costner and his wife of 20 years, designer Christine Baumgartner, ended their marriage last year.

