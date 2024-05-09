Parents can exhale. There’s more ‘Bluey’ in the works

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — A new “Bluey” series is coming.

The Australian animated program about a blue dog and her family, frequently praised by parents as the least annoying and most emotional children’s series, will return to Disney+ in a new “Bluey Minisodes” series in July.

The collection will include 20 shorts, written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio.

The “Bluey Minisodes” will “highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world” of “Bluey.”

The series premiered its first extended-length special, “The Sign” last month. It’s both the most-viewed “Bluey” and Disney Jr. episode premiere ever, with 10.4 million views.

Created and written by Brumm, the series the lovable and inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her parents and little sister, Bingo.

