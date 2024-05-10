Taylor Swift debuts revamped ‘Eras Tour’ setlist with ‘Tortured Poets Department’ songs

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift has officially added her “Tortured Poets” Era to her tour setlist.

On Thursday, the superstar singer debuted a revamped setlist for in Paris, which was also the first stop on the European leg of her tour after a two-month break.

Swift performed several songs from her new album “The Tortured Poets Department,” including “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?,” “Down Bad,” ”Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” according to footage posted to social media from the concert.

It’s the first time Swift performed these tracks in front of a live audience since the album’s release last month. Swift told her Paris crowd that they were the first to see songs from “Tortured Poets” performed. She jokingly called the album “Female Rage: The Musical.”

The addition of her new album to the show was part of a larger restructuring of her setlist and concert, which featured brand new costumes, choreography and props throughout.

As part of the revamp, Swift cut several songs, including “The Archer,” “Long Live,” and “Tolerate It,” among others.

The Grammy-winner released her highly anticipated 11th studio album last month. The 16-track album turned out to be a 31-song mega double album.

“The Tortured Poets Department” set streaming records and is Swift’s best-selling album, posting over two million in sales in its first week. “Tortured Poets” also became her 14th album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, tying Jay-Z as the second-most top-charting albums behind the Beatles.

Swift is set to play three more concerts in Paris before she heads to Stockholm, Sweden.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.