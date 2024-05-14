Zayn Malik got kicked off of Tinder ‘once or twice’ because he was thought to be impersonating himself

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — You missed your chance to possibly date Zayn Malik.

In a new cover story with Nylon, the singer shared that when he was on the dating app Tinder, people didn’t believe it was really him.

“Everyone accused me of catfishing. They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?,’” he shared. “I’ve been kicked off once or twice.”

The former One Direction member got candid about his personal life, including his past romances.

“From 17 to 21, I was in a relationship. I was engaged and [planned to get] married and I didn’t know anything about anything at that point,” he said. “I thought I did, because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn’t know s**t.”

That relationship was with singer/songwriter Perrie Edwards who was a member of the girl group Little Mix. Their romance coincided with Malik being a boyband member.

His subsequent relationship with model Gigi Hadid – with whom he shares a young daughter – gained him even more attention.

“From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid, and I didn’t really take much time to get to know myself,” Malik said in the Nylon interview.

He made headlines in 2015 in when he left One Direction to go solo, and his upcoming project, “Room Under The Stairs,” is stirring excitement.

But his new album is the only way to connect with him, which may lead some more hopeful fans to disappointment, as he’s not trying to meet people on dating apps for the time being.

“I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life,” he said.

