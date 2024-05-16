Glen Powell gets trolled by his parents at a screening of ‘Hit Man’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Glen Powell’s parents trolled him at a screening of his new movie “Hit Man.”

Along with the special screening, Powell was being inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame in Austin, TX., on Wednesday. His parents Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr. stood behind him on the carpet, holding up cardboard signs behind his back.

“STOP TRYING TO MAKE GLEN POWELL HAPPEN,” his mom’s sign read.

His dad held one that read, “IT’S NEVER GONNA HAPPEN.”

Powell, who co-wrote “Hit Man” with director Richard Linklater, plays tech expert and fake hitman Gary Johnson, who arrests the people who hire him.

His parents later posed with him for some family photos at the event.

“Well, my family — always my mom and my dad — are known for kind of trolling me a bit,” Powell told Entertainment Tonight.

“They thought that was going to be a funny idea so I loved it,” he added. “Even though they troll me, they support me in every way.”

“Hit Man” streams on Netflix on June 7, and will be released in select theaters May 24.

